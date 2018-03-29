Alberta-wide arrest warrant issued in connection with weekend homicide in Edmonton

A province-wide arrest warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for a 36-year-old man in connection with a homicide in the Alberta Avenue area of Edmonton over the weekend.

On Thursday, police said Clinton Wabasca is believed to be in the Edmonton area and is “known to carry edged weapons.” Anyone who sees Wabasca is asked to call police right away and avoid contact with him.

At about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to reports of an injured man in a multi-unit residence in the area of 117 Avenue and 91 Street. Police said officers discovered the body of a 42-year-old man in one of the building’s suites when they arrived.

An autopsy conducted on Tuesday determined the victim died as a result of head trauma and the death was ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information about Wabasca’s whereabouts is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Police said they are not disclosing the name of the victim due to privacy concerns.