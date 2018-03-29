B.C.’s watchdog exonerates RCMP officer in fatal shooting

B.C.’s independent police watchdog has ruled an RCMP officer was justified in the fatal shooting of a man near Slocan more than three years ago.

Peter de Groot was killed in a cabin on October 13, 2014, four days after he disappeared into the bush following a confrontation with police in the small southeastern community.

WATCH: Global News coverage of Peter de Groot

The RCMP said the officer shot de Groot when he raised a rifle as the Mountie opened the cabin door — although the Independent Investigations Office says that appeared to be contradicted by an initial autopsy that found he was shot in the back.

READ MORE: Sister of B.C. man killed by police in manhunt sues government

But it says another autopsy commissioned by the man’s family as well as a fourth autopsy it ordered due to contradictory evidence shows he was actually shot in the neck with the bullet going out the back — supporting the officer’s argument that he was protecting himself from death or serious harm.