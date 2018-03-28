Lightning clinch first place in Central

The London Lightning clinched first place in the Central Division on Wednesday night with a 125-110 home court win over the Windsor Express.

Not only did the win secure top spot, it gave London a third straight win over the Express, extinguishing all memories of three straight losses that London suffered against Windsor in the middle of the season.

Royce White returned to the Lightning lineup after missing London’s win over the K-W Titans on Tuesday and led the way with 31 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

READ MORE: Offences roll as Lightning knock off Titans in K-W

Six London players scored in double digits. Mo Bolden shot 50 per cent from three-point range and ended the game with 18 points.

Shaquille Keith led the Express with 21 points.

The Lightning led by just two points at the half but surged ahead toward the end of the third quarter and never looked back.

London has now won four consecutive games with one remaining on the regular season schedule. That game takes place on Sunday at home to the Island Express.

While the division is locked up, London still has a shot at first place overall in the NBL Canada standings. They sit a half game behind the Halifax. The Hurricanes have two games remaining so the Lightning will need some help.

London and Halifax have played each other in the last two NBL championship series. The Hurricanes won in 2016. The Lightning won in 2017.

London has won three NBL Canada titles, more than any other team in the league’s six-year history.