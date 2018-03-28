Crime
March 28, 2018

Autopsy doesn’t provide answers in Strathcona County death

RCMP on scene of a suspicious death investigation in Strathacona County on Sunday, March 25.

An autopsy hasn’t revealed how a man died before his body was found in Strathcona County over the weekend.

Strathcona County RCMP found the man’s body Saturday at around 9 a.m. in a rural area.

Police cruisers blocked off Range Road 213, just off Highway 16, and the road was closed until Sunday afternoon.

Residents in the area told Global News that a body had been found in a ditch by a neighbour who was riding a bike.

RCMP on scene of a suspicious death investigation in Strathcona County on Sunday, March 25.

An autopsy by the Alberta Medical Examiner’s office on Tuesday couldn’t determine the cause of death.

Investigators are now waiting for toxicology results.

The Strathcona County General Investigative Section is investigating the sudden death.

The identity of the victim hasn’t been released.

