Man sentenced in fiery December 2014 homicide in Strathcona County

Shane Tym will spend 11 more years in prison after being sentenced for manslaughter and aggravated assault.

The 30-year-old from Chilliwack, B.C., and Sarah Jane Posthumus, of Tara, Ont. were charged after an Ottawa man was found dead on Dec. 30, 2014.

Adrian Gregory and Jeremy Pershaw were shot and found in a vehicle that was set on fire in an industrial park off 34 Street in Strathcona County. Gregory, 30, was dead and Pershaw taken to hospital.

Investigators said the shooting was not random.

Earlier this week, Tym was sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter as well six years for aggravated assault in connection with the Pershaw shooting, to be served concurrently. After credit for time already served, Tym’s remaining prison sentence is 11 years and one month.

He was also fined $400 and received a lifetime firearm prohibition.