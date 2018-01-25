Alberta man receives jail time after cyclist killed east of Edmonton in 2016

A 70-year-old Alberta man was sentenced to two years less a day in jail Thursday, for mowing down a cyclist on a highway southeast of Edmonton in 2016.

Philip Norman Wasman, of Ryley, Alta., was also handed a three-year driving prohibition for a collision with a cyclist in Strathcona County in May 2016.

The sentence comes one week after Wasman pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving causing death.

Wasman briefly addressed the court Thursday before his sentence was handed down.

“I want to accept responsibility for the wrong that I did, for the death of a husband and father.”

Allan Bruce Chappell, 61, was struck and killed by a vehicle while riding his bike in the area of Highway 216 and Highway 14 at around 6:30 p.m. on May 20, 2016. It was the Friday of a long weekend.

Chappell was on the left side of the highway looking to cross, court heard Thursday. Wasman hit the brakes and tried to swerve to avoid hitting the cyclist. Chappell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chappell’s family issued the following statement:

“The family and friends of Allan Chappell would like to take this opportunity to thank the RCMP and EMS. We would also like to thank all the witnesses who remained on scene and those that took their valuable time to attend court proceedings.”

Witnesses said Wasman was swerving and driving aggressively on the highway before the crash, according to the agreed statement of facts.

Five seconds before the impact, Wasman was driving 160 km/h in a 90 km/h zone, court heard Thursday.