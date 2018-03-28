Canada
Cyclist killed in crash north of Guelph identified

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Wellington County OPP say a cyclist was killed north of Guelph on Wellington Road 7 Tuesday morning.

A 42-year-old man from Fergus has been identified as the cyclist killed in a collision north of Guelph on Tuesday morning.

Wellington County OPP said Richard Lane was riding his bike southbound on Wellington Road 7 at around 6:30 a.m. and was struck by a pickup truck that also traveling southbound.

Lane was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene, but police said it’s not known if any charges will be laid.

OPP are asking that anyone who saw the cyclist at around the time of the collision or anyone who has video from a dashboard camera to call them at 1-888-310-1122.

