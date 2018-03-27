Cyclist killed in collision with vehicle north of Guelph
Wellington County OPP say a cyclist has been killed after a collision with a vehicle north of Guelph on Tuesday morning.
It happened on Wellington Road 7 at around 6:30 a.m and police said the cyclist, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.
His identity will be withheld until family members are notified.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, according to OPP.
Wellington Road 7 was closed from Wellington Road 51 to Eighth Line while police investigated the cause of the crash.
The OPP wants to hear from anyone who was driving on Wellington Road 7 on Tuesday morning and saw the cyclist.
Investigators can be reached at 1-888-310-1122.
