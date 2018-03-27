Cyclist killed in collision with vehicle north of Guelph

Wellington County OPP say a cyclist has been killed after a collision with a vehicle north of Guelph on Tuesday morning.

It happened on Wellington Road 7 at around 6:30 a.m and police said the cyclist, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity will be withheld until family members are notified.

READ MORE: Smoke alarms credited with saving lives in Guelph house fire

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, according to OPP.

Wellington Road 7 was closed from Wellington Road 51 to Eighth Line while police investigated the cause of the crash.

The OPP wants to hear from anyone who was driving on Wellington Road 7 on Tuesday morning and saw the cyclist.

Investigators can be reached at 1-888-310-1122.