Man charged with dangerous driving causing death in 2-vehicle crash on Gardiner Expressway

A 23-year-old man is facing four charges, including dangerous driving causing death, following a two-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway last week.

Toronto police said the collision happened around 3:30 a.m. on March 21 in the westbound lanes between South Kingsway and Islington.

Police said the man, who was driving a 2012 Hyundai Sonata, was attempting to re-enter the highway from the shoulder when his vehicle was struck by a 2005 BMW driven by a 32-year-old man.

A 28-year-old male passenger in the Hyundai suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and died in hospital the following day.

The driver, identified as Bishar Mussa, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with dangerous driving causing death, criminal negligence causing death, dangerous driving causing bodily harm and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.