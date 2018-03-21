4 injured, 1 critically after 2-vehicle crash on westbound Gardiner Expressway

Four people were taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the westbound Gardiner Expressway.

The collision happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday on the westbound lanes between South Kingsway and Islington.

Const. Clint Stibbe of Traffic Services said a vehicle was attempting to re-enter the highway from the shoulder when it was struck by another car.

Toronto paramedics said four people were taken to hospital, one with critical injuries and the other three with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the westbound lanes of the Gardiner will be closed during the morning rush hour for the collision reconstruction.

Police are asking anyone with information on the crash or have dashcam video of the incident to call 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS.

Collision Reconstruction is underway,drivers-avoid the area 2 minimize ur delays getting into or out of the City.1 person taken 2 hospital no vital signs,witnesses who were at Gardiner/Royal York at approx. 3:30 am,and have dash cam footage please call 416-808-1900/416-222-tips pic.twitter.com/bOjyBl0Mel — TPS Traffic Operations (@TrafficServices) March 21, 2018