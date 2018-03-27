State of emergency declared in south Okanagan community of Willowbrook

A local state of emergency has been declared in the tiny community of Willowbrook.

The south Okanagan community which lies west of Vaseux Lake, is dealing with spillover from Kearns Creek dam.

The owner of the dam was ordered by the B.C. Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations to pump water out of the dammed area to prevent further spillover.

RDOS emergency management program coordinator Paul Edmonds said the dam reached capacity late Sunday and spilled, flooding properties below.

Kearns Creek is expected to rise overnight into Tuesday and over the next few days.

Residents have been advised to add two more layers of sandbags to help prevent flooding on their property.