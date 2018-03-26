Flooding in Willowbrook, B.C., worsens

The community of Willowbrook, B.C., is rallying to help neighbours frustrated with flooding.

Residents have been sandbagging properties in low-lying areas. At least 18 creekside properties are threatened.

“It’s a tremendous amount of water. It breached the road, it breached the ditch, and the water just overflowed, flooded my entire property right from the beginning of it, right to the end of it, which ultimately affects my neighbours,” Willowbrook resident Dennis Popik said.

“We’ve been dealing with this now for two days.”

Due to severe rain, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is telling people to check on and report any blocked culverts on their property.

It’s also offering sandbags at firehalls in Oliver, Naramata and Willowbrook. Those in Okanagan Falls can pick up sandbags at Keogan Park’s parking lot. People need to bag the sand themselves.

The main issue is that four culverts along Kearns Creek can’t handle high volumes of water from the spring runoff.

Officials say Argo Road Maintenance is responsible for culvert maintenance, and they’re on site on Monday.

They’re also asking people to avoid using the Kettle Valley Railway trail because of washouts and a risk of further damage.

