Canucks pick up a win against the Stars in Dallas

Reid Boucher and Nic Dowd scored rare goals on the power play, and the Vancouver Canucks rallied to beat the reeling Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night.

Dallas’ Mattias Janmark started the scoring with a short-handed goal in the first period, but Boucher tied it on the same man advantage.

It was Boucher’s third goal this season, all coming over two games in Dallas.

Dowd scored his third goal with one second left on a four-minute power play in the second period.

Jake Virtanen added a third-period goal and Tyler Motte scored into an empty net for Vancouver, which won for only the second time in 10 games.

The Stars are on an 0-6-2 skid and have all but fallen out of playoff contention.

With six games remaining, they are five points behind St. Louis for the second wild card from the Western Conference.

The eight-game losing streak is the longest since the Stars moved to Dallas in 1993.

Jussi Jokinen assisted on the Canucks’ first two goals.

The Canucks will return to Vancouver to host the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.

