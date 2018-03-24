Peel police make third arrest in death of 21-year-old Brampton man

Peel police say they have charged a third man in connection with the death of a 21-year-old Brampton man.

Police and paramedics said they were called to the Cedarcliff Trail and Sandalwood Parkway area, near Torbram Road, at around 5:50 p.m. last Monday.

The man, identified as Paviter Singh Bassi, was taken to a Toronto trauma centre in life-threatening condition, where police confirmed he died early Tuesday.

Police said 21-year-old Gurraj Bassi from Brampton was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Friday. He was scheduled to appear in a Brampton court Saturday.

Police have also arrested two others in connection with the incident.

Guryodh Singh Khattra, 22, and Karanvir Singh Bassi, 22, have both been charged with first-degree murder.

Police said Gurraj and Karanvir Singh are cousins, but both have no familial relationship with the victim, despite sharing a last name.

Both Karanvir Singh and Khattra have appeared in court for bail hearings.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses to come forward, including anyone who may have dashcam or surveillance video of the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call Peel Regional Police Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

—With files from David Shum and The Canadian Press