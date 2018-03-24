Edmonton students hold March For Our Lives in solidarity with U.S.

Hundreds will march around the grounds of the Alberta legislature Saturday, in solidarity with the March For Our Lives events happening in the U.S.

Edmonton’s march is one of dozens being held across Canada on Saturday.

READ MORE: Vancouver to join 100s of cities rallying against gun violence

Organizer of March For Our Lives Edmonton, student Abbey Axelsson, said the issue has evolved into a global movement.

“I think it’s really important that people everywhere are able to show their support,” said Axelsson. “The problem they are facing in the United States is so incredibly bad.

“Politicians and adults have clearly dropped the ball on this one,” said Axelsson. “If young people have to take the lead, then they will continue to take the lead on issues like this.”

The March For Our Lives movement has been spearheaded by students in the U.S., with the survivors of the Parkland high school shooting becoming its face in the media.

WATCH: Florida students talk about life after school shooting and the bursting of ‘Parkland bubble’

Axelsson is a student herself, and says she’s not surprised.

“Students and young people — it’s cliche, but we are the future,” said Axelsson. “We are the ones that are going to be dealing with the ramifications of everything that happens today in the future.”

Axelsson said she’s been in contact with march organizers in Washington who tell her they are seeing the impact that international attention is having on U.S. lawmakers.

“The more we pressure them, the more we amplify the voices around the world — the more pressure it’s putting on them and they are really cracking under the pressure right now.”

Axelsson said the 1 p.m. march will begin with a moment of silence.

“Just to honour those who have lost their lives and those who have been affected, like friend or family.”

Speakers include a survivor from the Las Vegas shooting who lives in Canada.

“As much as we do have a decent form of gun control here, it’s impossible to say we are not affected by it just because it’s on the other side of the border,” said Axelsson. “It’s just a line, it’s very easy to cross. Canadians are very affected by it as well.”

She said even though Canada has gun control, and doesn’t have the same problems with mass shootings as the U.S., it still is an issue that hits close to home.

“There’s a [Canadian] bill that was introduced on the 20th, it has a lot of really good amendments to the current gun laws,” said Axelsson.

READ MORE: Trudeau government introduces gun bill to tighten control of sales, licensing

Other speakers include Edmonton Public School Board Trustee for Ward G, Bridget Stirling, and Indigenous Men Against Violence Against Indigenous Women founder Damian Abrahams.

Axelsson said she hopes to see hundreds of people turn out for the march, and believes the fight won’t end with Saturday’s action.

“The energy I’ve seen, it’s just amazing. It continues to inspire me to work harder along with this movement every day,” said Axelsson. “I’m not exactly sure what’s going to happen in the future, but I really hope at the very least we’ve shown our support, we’ve made our impact. We’ve started a conversation about what needs to change.”

The march at the Legislature grounds goes from 1 p.m. until around 3 p.m.