Burnaby RCMP looking for balaclava wearing anti-pipeline vandals

More than 100 people have been arrested for peacefully protesting the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, but it appears at least some opponents of the project are willing to take things a step further.

Burnaby RCMP are looking for two men who allegedly damaged a truck at Kinder Morgan’s Burnaby Mountain facility on Friday morning.

Mounties say the men were also observed trying to gain access to a Kinder Morgan worksite on the 8000-block of Shellmont Street.

Officers were were called to the area around 7 a.m. where a pair of men in balaclavas had allegedly walked into the road to block two semi trucks, according to an RCMP media release.

One men then allegedly climbed on to the bumper of one truck, while the other man stayed on the road in front of the other one. The men allegedly proceded to damage the rear tires of one of the trucks before running away on foot.

One suspect is describes as being 5’10” with an average build, wearing a white baseball cap, a light green jacket and dark pants with a dark backpack.

The second is described as approximately 5’10” and was wearing a black jacket and camouflaged pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 6040646-9999 or contact Crimestoppers if they want to remain anonymous.