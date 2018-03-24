Canada
March 24, 2018 1:51 am

Burnaby RCMP looking for balaclava wearing anti-pipeline vandals

By Digital Reporter  CKNW

Burnaby RCMP are looking for these two men who they say damaged the tires on a semi truck outside Kinder Morgan's Burnaby facility.

Police handout
A A

More than 100 people have been arrested for peacefully protesting the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, but it appears at least some opponents of the project are willing to take things a step further.

Burnaby RCMP are looking for two men who allegedly damaged a truck at Kinder Morgan’s Burnaby Mountain facility on Friday morning.

READ MORE: housands march in Burnaby to protest Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Mounties say the men were also observed trying to gain access to a Kinder Morgan worksite on the 8000-block of Shellmont Street.

Officers were were called to the area around 7 a.m. where a pair of men in balaclavas had allegedly walked into the road to block two semi trucks, according to an RCMP media release.

Story continues below

One men then allegedly climbed on to the bumper of one truck, while the other man stayed on the road in front of the other one. The men allegedly proceded to damage the rear tires of one of the trucks before running away on foot.

One suspect is describes as being 5’10” with an average build, wearing a white baseball cap, a light green jacket and dark pants with a dark backpack.

READ MORE: Pro and anti-Trans Mountain pipeline protesters clash in Calgary

The second is described as approximately 5’10” and was wearing a black jacket and camouflaged pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 6040646-9999 or contact Crimestoppers if they want to remain anonymous.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
direct action
Kinder Morgan
Mischief
Pipeline
Pipeline Protest
Protest
Trans Mountain
vandal

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News