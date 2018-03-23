Stormy Daniels’ lawyer says he has DVD containing proof of porn star’s affair with Trump

The lawyer representing porn star Stormy Daniels says he has a DVD containing evidence that she had an affair with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Michael Avenatti issued a cryptic tweet on Thursday night in which he shared a photo of a DVD and wrote, “If ‘a picture is worth a thousand words,’ how many words is this worth?????”

On Friday, Avenatti told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer that the DVD contained evidence of Daniels’ alleged affair with Trump back in 2006, when Trump was married to his current wife Melania.

“That DVD contains evidence substantiating the relationship,” Avenatti said. “And the tweet is a warning shot… it’s a warning shot to Michael Cohen [Trump’s lawyer] and anyone else associated with President Trump that they’d better be very, very careful after Sunday night relating to what they say about my client and what spin or lies they attempt to tell the American people.”

Daniels’ highly anticipated interview with CBS’ 60 minutes is set to air at 7 p.m. ET Sunday.

"That DVD contains evidence substantiating the relationship, and the tweet is a warning shot" Stormy Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, explains the photo he tweeted of a DVD https://t.co/KJRNM40usJ https://t.co/UIKoaIsBBg — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) March 23, 2018

Avenatti refused to reveal the DVD’s contents or discuss whether he would release it, but challenged Trump and Cohen to deny Daniels’ account.

“We want people to start telling the truth as it relates to my client and what she’s been put through and what happened,” he said. “We want the American people to have all of the facts to the extent the president or Michael Cohen have a separate set of facts or a separate narrative, let them come forward and tell the American people that.”

READ MORE: Stormy Daniels has been physically threatened in wake of Donald Trump allegations, lawyer says

Blitzer concluded the interview by asking Avenatti why anyone should believe him about what’s in the DVD when he refuses to discuss its contents.

“Well, if people think I’m bluffing, they should ask the opponents in countless cases I’ve had over the last 15 years if I’m generally a guy that bluffs,” Avenatti said.

READ MORE: Stormy Daniels offers to pay back hush money for freedom to speak about alleged Trump affair

Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, filed a lawsuit against Trump earlier this month seeking to invalidate a non-disclosure agreement about the alleged affair.

She has argued in court documents that the agreement is legally invalid because it was signed by her and Cohen, but not by Trump.

Follow @Kalvapalle