Fire levels barn in Grafton

Fire destroyed a barn near Grafton on Friday, while also damaging a home and igniting a large grass fire. No one was home at the time but a dog was retrieved from the house.

No one was injured after rip ripped through a barn in Grafton, Ont., around the noon hour on Friday.

A neighbour on Thomas Road called 911 after seeing flames coming from the barn, just south of County Road 2.

The intense heat began melting on the vinyl siding of the home. Firefighters said an elderly couple who live there were not home at the time, prompting the neighbour and a firefighter to break down the door to the house to retrieve a family dog.

Firefighters from Alnwick-Haldimand, Cramahe and Hamilton townships  The blaze spread quickly, igniting a large grass fire which approached the road.

The cause of the fire and a damage estimate have yet to be determined.

The barn contained farming equipment including a tractor, pickup truck and other items.

