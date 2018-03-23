Kelowna man found guilty in killing of friend

A Kelowna man has been found guilty of manslaughter in the killing of his friend.

Chad Alphonse was on trial for the second-degree murder of Waylon Jackson.

The fatal stabbing happened two years ago in the victim’s home in Rutland.

The court heard testimony that Jackson was stabbed twice in the heart before dying on the kitchen floor.

The prosecutor claimed Alphonse lashed out in anger after losing a fight with Jackson.

“At the time of the stabbing, the fight was over and Mr. Jackson was walking away. Bringing a knife to a chair fight, in my submission, is not reasonable under the circumstances,” Crown Counsel Dave Grabavac said.

Grabavac called the killing deliberate, purposeful and intentional and argued it therefore constituted murder.

However, in his final submissions to the jury, Alphonse’s lawyer said the killing was self-defense.

Alphonse also claims he was too drunk to form the deliberate intent to kill that’s necessary for a murder conviction.

Sentencing will happen at a later date. The judge has ordered that Alphonse’s native background be taken into consideration upon sentencing.