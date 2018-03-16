Alphonse
March 16, 2018 8:26 pm

Forensic expert testifies as Kelowna murder trial wraps up

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Chad Alphonse is on trial for the second-degree murder of Waylon Jackson.

Steve Beskidny / Global News
All evidence in the trial of a man accused of killing his brother-in-law has now been presented to the jury.

Chad Alphonse is accused of the March 2016 second-degree murder of 26-year-old Waylon Jackson.

On Friday, a forensic pathologist described Jackson’s stab wounds, one of which pierced his lungs, plunging into his heart.

Some of the victim’s family left for part of the testimony and weeping could be heard outside the courtroom.

Court also heard from a toxicologist, who said the victim was heavily intoxicated at the time of his death.

The Crown is arguing the two men got into a fight and that Alphonse stabbed Jackson.

He was arrested shortly after, allegedly in possession of the knife used to kill Jackson.

The defence isn’t calling any evidence, which means Alphonse will not take the stand.

Closing arguments are expected to begin on Wednesday.

