Family, friends of man found in burned-out Springhill N.S. home say he lived with PTSD

The son of the man who was found dead in a suspicious fire in Springhill, N.S., earlier this week says his father was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Although Nova Scotia RCMP have not yet released the identities of the two people found dead in the home Tuesday afternoon, friends confirm that they were Marc Poulin, 42, and his fiancée, Jennifer Lynne Semenec, 45.

A tribute photo of Poulin dressed in a Canadian Armed Forces uniform was shared in a public Facebook post by his son, Kyle.

In the post, he said, “I’m trying so hard to be strong for everyone but I can’t stop thinking about how much we all love you and miss you.”



He went on to say that Poulin was battling with PTSD, saying, “your demons were so loud that you couldn’t hear how much everyone was trying to help you and be there for you, I’m so sorry that you let them take over.”

Jason Hill said he grew up with Poulin in North Bay, going to school together and living in the apartment directly below him.

“He was the hero, a rock and an icon. But, he was broken,” said Hill, adding the Marc he knew and grew up with was polite, helpful and always wearing a warm smile.

Hill said in recent years, he and Poulin would often end up at the same events at their children’s high school. Although they were not as close in recent years, he said he knew Poulin had spent time serving in Afghanistan, and it was well known by mutual friends that he was living with PTSD.

“There was a ceremony where he got awarded for his work in Afghanistan, so he was proud to discuss that, but it almost seemed like that was a shadow to the trauma he was carrying,” said Hill.

“I knew something horrible has happened to him. He told me he had witnessed one of his closest friends dying in front of him.”

He said his friend struggled, often publicly on social media, with the guilt that followed him home from the war. Luckily, he had a strong circle of family and friends rallying behind him, including his wife, Shelley, who he was separated from at the time of his death.

“Shelley and his children could only carry him so far because obviously, the trauma had broken him. He went from being a hero to being a broken man,” said Hill, adding that his friend would often express frustration over the lack of mental health supports available to him.

He said his friend seemed to be trying to “start over” after recently moving to Nova Scotia from North Bay, Ont., with Jennifer Lynne Semenec. The two recently purchased the home in Springhill and were in the midst of renovations.

“I understand Jennifer was a personal assistant worker. I think they thought they had that winning combination, the wounded soldier and the nurse, but it wasn’t enough.” said Hill.

Police have not released details on why they believe the fire is suspicious. The cause of the blaze has yet to be determined by investigators.

Cpl. Jennifer Clarke with the Nova Scotia RCMP said they are still awaiting autopsy results and hope to have them by Monday.

