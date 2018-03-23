Peterborough police targeting traffic-light offences in March blitz

Peterborough police continue to target traffic-light offences during this month’s traffic blitz.

The traffic services unit has laid 135 charges so far in March, police said Friday.

The blitz has included plainclothes officers standing along sidewalks at intersections watching drivers and relaying information to officers in vehicles.

As concerning for police are the continued distracted driving infractions with drivers using cellphones.

“Even following our February targeted enforcement of distracted driving, this is still a huge problem,” said Sgt. Peter Sejrup. “During a one-day detail on March 22 focusing on traffic light offences, we still laid 12 charges for distracted driving.”

Serjup reminds motorists that distracted driving, which comes with a fine of $490, includes the use of cellphones, tablets, GPS and iPods and other electronic entertainment devices while driving.

“Simply holding a phone or other device while driving is against the law,” he said.

The Traffic Services Unit reminds people that a vehicle does not have to be in motion for a charge of distracted driving to be laid. Using a handheld device, such as a cellphone or GPS, while stopped at a red light or stop sign, is considered distracted driving.

Fines for disobeying traffic signals include: