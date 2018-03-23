Ammonia leak investigated by Calgary fire crews

A Friday morning ammonia leak forced the evacuation of a frozen food warehouse in southeast Calgary.

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) said the leak occurred 4600 block of 72 Ave. S.E.

An ammonia detector alerted workers to the leak and the company called Calgary fire around 4 a.m.

Fire crews arrived and the building was evacuated. The source of the leak was found and stopped.

CFD said there was another ammonia leak at the same location a few weeks ago.

No injuries were reported.