January 16, 2018 8:20 am

Emergency crews respond to ammonia leak in southeast Calgary

By Online Reporter  Global News

Calgary firefighters respond to reports of a potential ammonia leak in the 4600 block of 72 Avenue S.E. on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018.

Firefighters rushed to the scene of an ammonia leak in Calgary’s foothills industrial area on Monday.

The leak in the 4600 block of 72 Avenue S.E. was reported to emergency crews just after 9 p.m.

The Calgary Fire Department said the leak came from a 4,300-pound cylinder in a freezer warehouse. When the leak started it tripped an emergency response system which automatically shut down the freezers.

Crews were able to then fix the issue.

No one was inside the building at the time and no injuries were reported.

