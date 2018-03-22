Saskatoon Fire Department calls for fire pit registry

The Saskatoon Fire Department is calling on city council to establish a fire pit registry.

A report heading to council Monday says the registry would allow SFD to determine the number of properties with fire pits and their locations.

It also states it would allow SFD to educate people on the rules and regulation of fire pit se and enforce bylaws.

The registry would not cover natural gas, or propane, fireplaces and appliances.

Under the SFD proposal, owners would have to submit pictures and dimensions of the fire pit, state they understand the requirements for the safe and responsible use of its use, and offensives for contravening the bylaw.

SFP is also proposing that wood-burning fire pits be banned in future neighbourhoods in the city – but not current or developing neighbourhoods.

It’s the latest in a debate that has gone on for months.

Council voted 6-5 in December to restrict the use of fire pits to between the hours of 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. CT.

A final vote was expected at February’s council meeting, but councillors agreed to defer the vote until at least Monday’s meeting to hear from the fire department.

A petition with over 10,000 signatures is calling on city council to not make any changes to the current bylaws.

The issue over restricting or banning fire pits was raised after some people complained about the smoke, stating it would force them to flee inside because of health reasons.