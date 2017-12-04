Should there be a restriction on fire pits in Saskatoon?

The question of restricting backyard fire pits in Saskatoon is heading to a city committee on Monday.

One option that will be discussed at the standing policy committee on planning, development and community services is limiting the open fires to certain hours or days.

Open-air fires are currently allowed 24 hours a day.

The report states limiting burning to between the hours of 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. would allow for the cooking of food while still allowing the fire to be put out at a time that coincides with the noise bylaw.

The committee will also consider whether people would need a permit before building or maintaining an open-air fire pit.

The Saskatoon Fire Department investigated 192 complaints of smoke or improper burning during 2016.

Of those, 38 were in an illegal pit or container, 62 had improper materials being burned, eight were unattended, and six were on city land.

One location had ten complaints made against it and another 20 locations had multiple complaints.

Any recommendations would have to be sent to city council for approval.