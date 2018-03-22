Fire causes $150,000 in damages to King St. house in Peterborough

Fire caused more than $150,000 to a home in Peterborough on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., Peterborough Fire Services were called to a house fire on King Street just west of Park Street. They found the three-storey home filled with heavy smoke.

TRAFFIC: King Street is blocked to traffic between John and Thomas Streets as @PtboFireRescue deal with this fire #ptboews pic.twitter.com/6CAa3eCeth — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) March 21, 2018

Crews quickly extinguished the fire.

“The damage was contained to the basement and first floor,” said Captain Shaun McClintock.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental in nature.

No one was injured.