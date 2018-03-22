Fire causes $150,000 in damages to King St. house in Peterborough
A A
Fire caused more than $150,000 to a home in Peterborough on Wednesday afternoon.
Around 4 p.m., Peterborough Fire Services were called to a house fire on King Street just west of Park Street. They found the three-storey home filled with heavy smoke.
Crews quickly extinguished the fire.
“The damage was contained to the basement and first floor,” said Captain Shaun McClintock.
The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental in nature.
No one was injured.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.