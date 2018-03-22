Canada
March 22, 2018 8:37 am
Updated: March 22, 2018 8:38 am

Fire causes $150,000 in damages to King St. house in Peterborough

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News
A A

Fire caused more than $150,000 to a home in Peterborough on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., Peterborough Fire Services were called to a house fire on King Street just west of Park Street. They found the three-storey home filled with heavy smoke.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire.

“The damage was contained to the basement and first floor,” said Captain Shaun McClintock.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental in nature.

No one was injured.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
King Street
King street fire
Peterborough Fire
Peterborough Fire Services
Peterborough House Fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News