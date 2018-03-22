Nearly half of employees at London Police Service on sunshine list

Details of the 2017 sunshine list are out and for the London Police Service, they show there’s been an increase in the number of employees making more than $100,000 a year, with nearly half of the service mentioned on this year’s list.

The annual salary disclosure will be presented to the London Police Services Board during their Thursday meeting.

Of the roughly 800 police employees, 382 are on the list, compared to 331 last year.

Police Chief John Pare is the highest paid cop on the payroll with a salary of $228,000.

This year’s list saw a sharp increase in the number of constables making $100,000.

In 2017, 230 constables — the lowest ranking officer — made the list, compared to 181 in 2016.

The Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act requires the public disclosure of salary and benefits paid to public employees who earn at least $100,000 a year.

Last week it was revealed 539 city of London employees made the sunshine list, including 180 city managers.

There was also a significant increase in London firefighters who made more than $100,000 with 347, up from 256 the year before.

The significant increase was largely in part to the settlement of a seven-year contract dispute last year.

A public employee’s salary is calculated by including base pay, overtime, retroactive payments, promotions, settlements, and vacation.