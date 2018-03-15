London’s sunshine list sees increase in fire fighters and management

There are more city managers and firefighters making $100,000 per year, according to London’s sunshine list.

The city released the list on Wednesday, which shows 539 city employees earned more than $100,000 in 2017.

There were 347 members of the London Professional Fire Fighters Association to make the list, up from 256 in 2016, and 251 the year before that.

The significant increase was largely in part to the settlement of a seven-year contract dispute last year. The staff report reflects the updated salaries of firefighters following the completion of arbitration in 2017. Salaries from 2011 to 2016 were previously understated.

Also, 180 city managers earned more than $100,000 in 2017, up from 127 in 2016.

The list also included 10 union members, who were spread over three different unions. As well, one employee each from Tourism London and the London Convention Centre also made the list.

The Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act requires the public disclosure of salary and benefits paid to public employees who earn at least $100,000 in base salary a year.

A public employee’s salary is calculated by including base pay, overtime, retroactive payments, promotions, settlements, and vacation.

London police officers are not reflected in the staff report because those salaries are reported through the police services board.

