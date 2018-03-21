Abbotsford police arrest 2 fentanyl dealers in 2 days

Abbotsford police say they have arrested two fentanyl dealers within two days last week.
Police say 40-year-old Michael Bentley was arrested first, on March 13, and is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, as well as cocaine and heroin.
A search warrant was executed in December at Bentley’s Abbotsford residence, storage locker and vehicle. Officers found various quantities of those three drugs, along with five cell phones and more than $6,000 in cash.
Police say Bentley has outstanding charges from 2016 for the exact same offences.
One day after Bentley’s arrest, police arrested 48-year-old Robert Harris, who had been under investigation since January. He is accused of trafficking fentanyl from his apartment.
Harris is set to appear in court in April. Bentley is currently remanded in custody.
