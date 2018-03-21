This was a theft suspect’s face when a Chilliwack bait car caught him on camera

The Chilliwack RCMP are looking for the public’s help to identify a man who was caught on the camera of a bait car.

The shot was taken just after 3 a.m. on Feb. 5.

A man had triggered the alarm and the surveillance camera of a bait car that was parked near Spadina Avenue.

Police immediately started patrolling the area but they couldn’t find their suspect.

“Police park bait cars containing bait property in areas identified as high risk for auto crime,” Chilliwack RCMP Cpl. Jay Schofield said in a statement.

The Bait Car Program is run through the Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team (IMPACT).

When a bait car is stolen, its location and travel is tracked by police using GPS, and everything going on inside is recorded.

The Chilliwack RCMP reminded people to lock their doors, avoid leaving valuables inside, and not to park behind hedges or fences.