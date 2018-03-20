Canada
March 20, 2018 7:20 am

Fire destroys home under construction in Nobleton

Fire destroys a home under construction in Nobleton, Ont., on March 19, 2018.

Fire crews remain on scene of a blaze that destroyed a home under construction in Nobleton.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 11:30 p.m. Monday on Robinson Road southwest of King City.

Officials said no injuries were reported but the fire caused damage to an adjacent home.

Several homes in the area were also evacuated as a precaution.

The fire was knocked down early Tuesday morning.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.

Global News