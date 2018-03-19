IIO called to South Surrey after distraught man dies following struggle with police

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog has been deployed to South Surrey, where a man died after a struggle with police.

According to the Independent Investigations Office, police were called to the intersection of 10th Avenue and 161A street around 1:30 p.m., to reports of a distraught man screaming in the street.

The IIO says when police arrived at the scene they tried to arrest the man, which led to a physical struggle.

The man then went into cardiac arrest and died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IIO at 1-855-446-8477.

More to come…