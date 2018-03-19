IIO called to South Surrey after distraught man dies following struggle with police
A A
B.C.’s civilian police watchdog has been deployed to South Surrey, where a man died after a struggle with police.
According to the Independent Investigations Office, police were called to the intersection of 10th Avenue and 161A street around 1:30 p.m., to reports of a distraught man screaming in the street.
The IIO says when police arrived at the scene they tried to arrest the man, which led to a physical struggle.
The man then went into cardiac arrest and died at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call the IIO at 1-855-446-8477.
More to come…
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.