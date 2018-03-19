Police looking for man after 2 stabbed at Halifax’s Toothy Moose

Police are looking to speak to a man who they say was spotted near the scene of a stabbing at a downtown Halifax bar on Sunday morning.
According to police, he was seen in the area of Grafton Street shortly after two men were stabbed at The Toothy Moose on Argyle Street at approximately 1 a.m.
Police say the man is described as being roughly 30 years old, five-feet-11-inches tall with gelled or slicked-back black slightly wavy hair.
READ MORE: Police shut down downtown Halifax bar after stabbing
At the time of the incident, police say the man was wearing black socks with no shoes, a light-coloured plaid shirt and black pants.
Police believe that the man had blood on his clothing.
A 38-year-old man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident while a 27-year-old suffered a minor stab wound.
The man who police arrested at the scene has since been released without charges.
READ MORE: Halifax police investigate stabbing in Dartmouth
A trail of red stains was visible leading from the entrance of the bar to the sidewalk in front of the Halifax Convention Centre.
Police want anyone with information regarding what happened to contact them or Crime Stoppers.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.