Police looking for man after 2 stabbed at Halifax’s Toothy Moose

Police are looking to speak to a man who they say was spotted near the scene of a stabbing at a downtown Halifax bar on Sunday morning.

According to police, he was seen in the area of Grafton Street shortly after two men were stabbed at The Toothy Moose on Argyle Street at approximately 1 a.m.

Police say the man is described as being roughly 30 years old, five-feet-11-inches tall with gelled or slicked-back black slightly wavy hair.

At the time of the incident, police say the man was wearing black socks with no shoes, a light-coloured plaid shirt and black pants.

Police believe that the man had blood on his clothing.

Police say a male was stabbed inside of the Toothy Moose by an unknown male. Police were called here at 1 a.m., and they arrested a male believed to have been involved. Police are searching for a suspect. There’s a trail of red stains from the bar to the other side of Argyle St. pic.twitter.com/1HhIncEzaX Story continues below — Steve Silva (@SteveCSilva) March 18, 2018

A 38-year-old man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident while a 27-year-old suffered a minor stab wound.

The man who police arrested at the scene has since been released without charges.

A trail of red stains was visible leading from the entrance of the bar to the sidewalk in front of the Halifax Convention Centre.

Police want anyone with information regarding what happened to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

— With files from Steve Silva