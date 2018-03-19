Halifax police investigate stabbing in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Monday in Dartmouth.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 100 block of Pinecrest Drive at approximately 12:53 a.m.

When they arrived, police found a 56-year-old man with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries. The man was transported to the hospital by Emergency Health Services.

After a preliminary investigation, police say they have arrested a 45-year-old woman in connection with the incident.

Police say the woman and the man know each other. She remains in custody as police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5016