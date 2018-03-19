Halifax police looking to ID man wanted in theft of fundraising print

Halifax Regional Police are looking to identify a man who walked out of a local grocery store on Sunday with an auction fundraising photo collage.

Police say that at approximately 5:30 p.m. at the Bedford Highway Atlantic Superstore, a man placed a framed print that was on display in the store into his cart of already purchased items and left the store.

READ MORE: Police shut down downtown Halifax bar after stabbing

The photo was being used as an auction fundraiser.

The theft was captured on the store’s surveillance system and police are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the man.

READ MORE: Clerk threatened with hammer in Halifax gas station robbery

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them at 902-490-5020.