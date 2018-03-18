Police shut down downtown Halifax bar after stabbing

Police shut down a downtown Halifax bar early Sunday morning after a male was stabbed, and they’re searching for a suspect.

They were called to the Toothy Moose at 1 a.m., according to a department news release, about a man bleeding outside of the Argyle Street bar.

The victim’s condition and age were not included in the release.

Police say a male was stabbed inside of the Toothy Moose by an unknown male. Police were called here at 1 a.m., and they arrested a male believed to have been involved. Police are searching for a suspect. There’s a trail of red stains from the bar to the other side of Argyle St. pic.twitter.com/1HhIncEzaX — Steve Silva (@SteveCSilva) March 18, 2018

“Officers confirmed the injured male was stabbed inside the bar by an unknown male. Officers arrested a male inside that is believed to be involved in the incident,” the news release read.

The bar was shut down to be processed by the department’s forensic team.

A trail of red stains was visible leading from the entrance of the bar to the sidewalk in front of the Halifax Convention Centre across the street where an area was closed off with caution tape. Police cleared the scene at about 10:15 a.m.

Police want anyone with information regarding what happened to contact them or Crime Stoppers.