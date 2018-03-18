Crime
March 18, 2018 11:18 am

Hockey team to play first game since teammate killed in Ajax triple homicide

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: Cory Fenn has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of a mother and her two teen children. Fenn appeared in court Thursday, as new video purports to show a tactical unit busting into an Oshawa home during the time of Fenn's arrest. Kamil Karamali has more.

TORONTO – A minor hockey team will play today for the first time since an incident that left its star goalie and two family members dead four days ago.

Krassimira Pejcinovski, 39, was found dead in her Ajax, Ont., home on Wednesday with her 15-year-old son Roy and 13-year-old daughter Venallia, who was badly injured and later died in hospital.

READ MORE: Man charged with 3 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Ajax triple homicide

Officials with the Don Mills Flyers bantam AAA team called Roy Pejcinovski a star player and said he was a prospect in the upcoming Ontario Hockey League draft.

A Friday night game was cancelled as players mourned the loss of their teammate, but they’ll play their first game without him on Sunday afternoon against the Toronto Marlboros.

WATCH: Close friends, neighbours mourn loss of Ajax family

Police have charged Cory Fenn with three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths.

Investigators say Fenn was in a romantic relationship with Krassimira Pejcinovski.

