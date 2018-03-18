Canadian comic Mike MacDonald dies at age 63, tributes pour in

Legendary Canadian stand-up Mike MacDonald died Saturday at age 63.

It remains unclear as to the cause of death.

The Ottawa-native was a fixture on the Canadian comedy scene for more than 30 years.

Best known for his performances on stage, MacDonald also appeared in Three Fugitives, The Funny Farm and Mr. Nice Guy, a Jackie Chan vehicle he helped write.

MacDonald made guest appearances on Late Night with David Letterman, The Arsenio Hall Show, and Just For Laughs.

MacDonald also hosted the Gemini Awards and the Canadian Comedy Awards.

In a post on Facebook in 2012, MacDonald announced he had been diagnosed with hepatitis C in 2011. MacDonald’s post stated how the disease led to his kidneys shutting down.

The following March he would undergo a successful transplant.

The comedian was also bi-polar manic depressive, a condition which he says kept him from getting certain jobs and interfered with becoming a headlining comedian.

The Canadian comic was still active on the comedy scene, having appeared in several Ontario cities ars recently as February.

Tributes to MacDonald flowed from comedians from both sides of the border.

So sad to hear about Mike MacDonald. I had the pleasure of performing with Canadian comedy legend a couple times. Once at a @justforlaughs gala and recently when I performed in Ottawa(his hometown). On both occasions he was pure class and funny as hell. RIP https://t.co/SopbUQEugo — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) March 18, 2018

I am pained to inform you that my friend and comedy mentor Mike MacDonald has passed away. Mike was a ferociously funny man. We shared so many good times. Thanks for taking me under your wing way back in the day. You were a great comic. You did your country proud. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/G4LGUHD126 — Jeremy Hotz (@JeremyHotz) March 18, 2018

RIP. Respect must be paid. Thank you for the laughs, Mike. Thank you for the work ethic and being a real deal comic influencer. https://t.co/gX3EOcPOYp — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 18, 2018

Mike MacDonald has passed away. I can't wrap my head around it. Part of me wants to yell IT'S NOT TRUE!!! The rest of me is numb. Spent so many nights (late80s/early90s) into the morning, playing cards & laughing ourselves sick. And fighting. Then laughing more.

Goddammit. — Brent Butt (@BrentButt) March 17, 2018

What a loss. I was lucky to have performed with Mike several times. I loved watching him from the wings. Can’t believe he finally got the light. I remember watching @justforlaughs as a teen & thinking you could get no better. I was right. #ripmikemacdonald https://t.co/OXyk3izgl5 — Mark Critch (@markcritch) March 18, 2018

RIP Mike MacDonald – Canada's first domestic stand-up star. The first comedian to do a stand-up special on Canadian television. A giant of North American clubs during the Comedy Boom. An icon of Just For Laughs. A big influence on most Canadian comedians. pic.twitter.com/LwbElIoOyw — Kliph Nesteroff (@ClassicShowbiz) March 18, 2018

Mike MacDonald made us laugh in Kandahar. Which is basically a superpower. RIP. pic.twitter.com/Ei26i1TxbT — Renee Filiatrault (@reneefilly) March 18, 2018

RIP Mike Macdonald…should have been bigger. — Mike Bullard (@MikeBullard1010) March 18, 2018

I remember watching Mike MacDonald on Just for Laughs and how hard he made my mom laugh talking about his cat and a can opener. Every Canadian comedian watched him growing up. He was a sweet man with an amazing wit. I’m heart broken. You will be missed RIP Mike 💔 pic.twitter.com/CjXBe9AXWa — Kathleen _ McGee (@Kathleen_McGee) March 18, 2018