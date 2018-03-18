Canada
March 18, 2018 11:11 am
Updated: March 18, 2018 11:22 am

Canadian comic Mike MacDonald dies at age 63, tributes pour in

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

Mike MacDonald performs at the Theatre St. Denis during the Just For Laughs Festival on July 20, 2007, in Montreal.

Brian Ach/WireImage
A A

Legendary Canadian stand-up Mike MacDonald died Saturday at age 63.

It remains unclear as to the cause of death.

The Ottawa-native was a fixture on the Canadian comedy scene for more than 30 years.

Best known for his performances on stage, MacDonald also appeared in Three Fugitives, The Funny Farm and Mr. Nice Guy, a Jackie Chan vehicle he helped write.

MacDonald made guest appearances on Late Night with David Letterman, The Arsenio Hall Show, and Just For Laughs.

MacDonald also hosted the Gemini Awards and the Canadian Comedy Awards.

Story continues below

In a post on Facebook in 2012, MacDonald announced he had been diagnosed with hepatitis C in 2011. MacDonald’s post stated how the disease led to his kidneys shutting down.

The following March he would undergo a successful transplant.

The comedian was also bi-polar manic depressive, a condition which he says kept him from getting certain jobs and interfered with becoming a headlining comedian.

The Canadian comic was still active on the comedy scene, having appeared in several Ontario cities ars recently as February.

Tributes to MacDonald flowed from comedians from both sides of the border.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canadian comedian Mike MacDonald
Mike MacDonald
Mike MacDonald dead
Mike MacDonald dies
Mike MacDonald obituary

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News