Edmonton man facing charge for disobeying a flag person

A 30-year-old Edmonton man has been charged for disobeying a flag person directing traffic.

On January 31, 2018 at 2:50 p.m., a tractor-trailer rolled over on Highway 36 southeast of the town of Castor and was blocking half of the roadway.

Flag persons were diverting traffic in both directions.

Coronation RCMP said a motorist disobeyed the direction of a flag person at the scene and attempted to proceed through the collision zone.

RCMP are reminding the public that failing to obey a sign or person directing traffic due to an accident or emergency is an offence and carries a fine of $155. This is in accordance with Section 60 of the Use of Highway and Rule of Road Regulation.