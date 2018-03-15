Traffic
March 15, 2018 7:07 pm

Multiple car crash causes traffic disturbance in DDO, nobody injured

Justin Bulman By Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: A four vehicle crash caused traffic congestion at the intersection of des Sources and de Salaberry Boulevard in Dollard-des-Ormeaux Thursday afternoon.

A four-vehicle crash caused traffic congestion on the corner of des Sources Boulevard and de Salaberry in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Montreal, Thursday afternoon.

Emergency services used the jaws of life to rescue one woman who was trapped inside one of the vehicles.

A pregnant woman was also in one of the vehicles involved.

“We responded to the multiple car crash in DDO,” said Montreal police spokesperson Benoit Boisselle.

“There were no injuries in the crash.”

