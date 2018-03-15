Multiple car crash causes traffic disturbance in DDO, nobody injured

A four-vehicle crash caused traffic congestion on the corner of des Sources Boulevard and de Salaberry in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Montreal, Thursday afternoon.

READ MORE: Motorcyclist critically injured in collision with tanker truck in DDO

Emergency services used the jaws of life to rescue one woman who was trapped inside one of the vehicles.

A pregnant woman was also in one of the vehicles involved.

“We responded to the multiple car crash in DDO,” said Montreal police spokesperson Benoit Boisselle.

“There were no injuries in the crash.”