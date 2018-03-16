GO Train service to be expanded on Lakeshore corridor and UP Express

GO Transit is expanding train service on the Lakeshore corridor and the Union Pearson Express beginning next month.

New weekend morning trips and daily late-night trips for riders on the Lakeshore West and East lines will begin on April 7.

READ MORE: Wi-Fi to be tested on GO Transit vehicles

In total, there will be 52 new trips per week on the two lines.

The Union Pearson Express is also adding two new early-morning trips between Union Station and Pearson International Airport for a total of 14 new trips per week. The additional service will also begin on April 7.

READ MORE: All-day GO train service begins on Toronto-Barrie line

The two trips will depart Union Station at 4:55 a.m. and 5:10 a.m.

Schedules for the Lakeshore East and Lakeshore West corridors will be available on the GO Transit website.