December 29, 2017 8:26 pm

All-day GO train service set to begin on Toronto-Barrie line

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

New GO Transit trains will operate both ways between Union and Aurora GO stations approximately every hour during the midday and evening periods.

File photo
GO Transit will be introducing all-day train service seven days a week, and increasing weekend service on its Barrie line beginning on Saturday.

The Ontario transit agency said new trains will operate both ways between Union and Aurora GO stations approximately every hour during the midday and evening periods. Officials also said there will be increased morning, late afternoon and late evening service between Union and Bradford stations.

To make connections north to Barrie, new bus services have been created.

On weekends, trains will now operate hourly from the current 75 minutes and connecting buses will be adjusted.

The transit agency started year-round weekend train service at the end of 2016.

For those travelling in Toronto’s north end, you’ll be able to board trains at the newly-opened Downsview Park station on Sheppard Avenue West, which has a direct connection to the TTC’s Line 1 subway line.

Click here to view train and bus schedules.

