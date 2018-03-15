Uttering threats charge laid after man arrested outside Sherwood Park elementary school

An Edmonton man is facing charges after RCMP in Sherwood Park responded to reports of a man shouting and making “threatening gestures” outside an elementary school on Thursday morning.
Police were called to the Westboro Elementary school at around 8:20 a.m., and quickly located a man matching the description of the suspect, outside the school. Police said he was arrested without incident.
The school was placed on a “hold and secure” for about 10 minutes during the incident.
The 35-year-old man is facing a charge of uttering threats.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.