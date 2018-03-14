Curtis Sagmoen charged in connection with Maple Ridge assault from 2013

Curtis Sagmoen has been charged with assault causing bodily harm in connection with an incident that happened in Maple Ridge in 2013, bringing the number of alleged assault victims to four.

The charge comes as the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit continues an investigation into allegations of violence against women that have been leveled at Sagmoen, a man who has lived on an Okanagan property where human remains were found and later identified as a missing Vernon 18-year-old.

No one has been charged in Traci Genereaux’s death.

The RCMP said in a Wednesday news release that new information had come to light with regard to the 2013 incident.

That information “permitted investigators to forward this information to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of additional criminal charges.”

Sagmoen has been charged with assault causing bodily harm in relation to that incident. No further details were available.

The latest charge was announced a month and a half after Sagmoen was charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon following an incident that took place on Aug. 27, 2017.

The 37-year-old North Okanagan man will have a preliminary hearing on those charges Oct. 22 and 23.

He had also been charged with assaults following incidents that took place on or about July 1 and Aug, 10, 2017.

Those charges involved two victims who worked as online escorts and who advertised their services using a website known as backpage.ca/backpage.com.

The victims had attended locations that were close to 2290 Salmon River Road, the family farm property where Sagmoen was living.

Preliminary hearings on those accusations will take place Dec. 10 and 11.

A trial on mischief charges for the alleged use of spikes or a spike belt to damage a person’s tires on July 19, 2017 will take place Dec. 13