Curtis Sagmoen faces assault charges after sex workers come forward

Curtis Sagmoen, the Okanagan man who previously faced six charges for allegedly pulling a gun on a sex worker, is facing two additional charges for assault, the RCMP said Monday.

Sagmoen, 37, has been charged with assault causing bodily harm in connection with an incident that took place on Aug. 10, and assault connected to an incident that happened sometime around July 1.

The latest charges involve two victims who were working as escorts, and advertising their services on backpage.ca/backpage.com.

The victims went to locations that were close to 2290 Salmon River Road near Salmon Arm after they responded to inquiries on their ads, police said.

Sagmoen was living on that property last year — it’s also the place where a warrant was executed on Oct. 18, before police said they found the remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux there in early November.

In announcing these charges, police said the RCMP’s Southeast District Major Crime Unit were “made aware of a number of allegations of violence by Okanagan-area female sex workers.”

Police are still investigating these allegations.

Sagmoen is expected to appear in a Vernon court on these charges on Feb. 19.

He previously faced six charges in connection with an incident in which a sex trade worker was allegedly threatened with a gun on Salmon River Road on Aug. 28.

Those charges are intentionally discharging a firearm, disguising his face with intent to commit an offence, careless use or storage of a firearm, uttering threats and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Sagmoen appeared via video link to face those charges in Vernon provincial court earlier this month.

