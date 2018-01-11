Sagmoen faces firearms offences in court

A man whose family farm near Salmon Arm was at the centre of a massive RCMP operation last fall after human remains were found appeared in court on Thursday on unrelated charges.

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, 36, is accused of threatening a sex trade worker with a gun on Salmon River Road on Aug. 28 of last year. Police believe the pair met through an online site used for hiring escorts.

Sagmoen faces charges of disguising his face with intent to commit an offence, intentionally discharging a firearm, pointing a firearm, uttering threats, careless use or storage of a firearm and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

On Thursday, Sagmoen appeared via video link in Vernon provincial court to face the charges. He elected to be tried by Supreme Court judge alone should the case proceed to trial.

First a preliminary inquiry will be held to weigh the evidence. It is expected to take two days and six witnesses will testify.

No pleas have been entered.

Sagmoen’s next court date is on Jan. 26 for a bail hearing.

The farm where Sagmoen lived was under intense scrutiny after investigators made the grim discovery of human remains. The body of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux was found.

Sagmoen faces no charges in relation to the remains.

No one has been charged in connection to Genereaux’s death.

