Canada
March 14, 2018 6:37 pm

Hamilton Specialty Bar workers have their fingers crossed

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Hamilton Speciality Bar has gone into receivership and is looking for a new owner.

Google Maps street view
A A

A glimmer of hope for workers at Hamilton Specialty Bar.

In an email to CHML News, United Steelworkers Local 4752 president Mickey Mercanti says a judge has given the union until March 26 to find a buyer for the Sherman Avenue North plant.

Mercanti says negotiations with the prospective buyer, New York-based Kal Advisory Partners LLC, are ongoing.

READ MORE: Trudeau impresses Hamilton labour boss during steel and aluminium tour

He adds the union is “confident” the buyer will be able to submit a bid for the steel company.

Hamilton Specialty Bar, which has about 200 employees and 400 retirees, went into receivership in January.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Hamilton
Hamilton Specialty Bar
Kal Advisory Partners LLC
Liquidation
steelmaker
United Steelworkers Union

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News