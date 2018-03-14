Hamilton Specialty Bar workers have their fingers crossed

A glimmer of hope for workers at Hamilton Specialty Bar.

In an email to CHML News, United Steelworkers Local 4752 president Mickey Mercanti says a judge has given the union until March 26 to find a buyer for the Sherman Avenue North plant.

Mercanti says negotiations with the prospective buyer, New York-based Kal Advisory Partners LLC, are ongoing.

He adds the union is “confident” the buyer will be able to submit a bid for the steel company.

Hamilton Specialty Bar, which has about 200 employees and 400 retirees, went into receivership in January.