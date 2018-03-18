Bonnyville teen facing weapons charges

A teenager in Bonnyville, Alta., is facing several charges after police received a report that a student had brought a gun to school.

At around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police learned that a Bonnyville Centralized High School student had brought the gun to the school the day before.

Officers immediately responded to the high school and arrested a student. The gun wasn’t found at the school, but police said it was seized later as part of the ongoing investigation.

The teen, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is facing four charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm.

The youth is scheduled to appear in court on March 20. Police said no further information would be released, as the matter is now before the courts.