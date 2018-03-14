New operating budget could reverse cuts to Saint John police, fire departments

Approval from Saint John’s finance committee for an updated operating budget may reverse the cuts made to the region’s police and fire services.

The changes come after the city reached a “new deal” with the province which will see them receive $22.8 million over the next three years to relieve their structured debt — a large reason behind the cuts made to emergency services in the original budget.

This year, Saint John is set to receive a little less than $3.5 million of funding.

According to budget documents, the revised operating budget has reinstated $1.1 million in the fire department and police department’s budgets.

“The finance committee reviewed the revised 2018 general operating budget,” said Kevin Fudge, Saint John’s commissioner of finance.

“The revised budget minimizes impacts to front-line services, which includes police and fire services.”

The new budget will now head to Common Council on March 26 for approval.