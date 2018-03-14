Canada
March 14, 2018 3:41 pm

New operating budget could reverse cuts to Saint John police, fire departments

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

A new operating budget will look to reverse the cuts made to fire and police services in Saint John, N.B.

Andrew Cromwell/Global News
A A

Approval from Saint John’s finance committee for an updated operating budget may reverse the cuts made to the region’s police and fire services.

The changes come after the city reached a “new deal” with the province which will see them receive $22.8 million over the next three years to relieve their structured debt — a large reason behind the cuts made to emergency services in the original budget.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Saint John police union details cuts ahead of expected budget crunch

This year, Saint John is set to receive a little less than $3.5 million of funding.

According to budget documents, the revised operating budget has reinstated $1.1 million in the fire department and police department’s budgets.

“The finance committee reviewed the revised 2018 general operating budget,” said Kevin Fudge, Saint John’s commissioner of finance.

“The revised budget minimizes impacts to front-line services, which includes police and fire services.”

WATCH: Saint John police say budget cuts could affect community policing

The new budget will now head to Common Council on March 26 for approval.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brian Gallant
Budget
Budget Cuts
Kevin Fudge
New Brunswick
New Brunswick Politics
operating budget
Saint John
Saint John Fire Department
Saint John Police Department

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News